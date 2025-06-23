Sardaar Ji 3 trailer: Pak actor Hania Aamir joins Diljit Dosanjh in film set for overseas release; fans react. Watch

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaarji 3. Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared the trailer, which also starred Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Diljit also wrote that the film will release only overseas. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh to team up with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir for Sardaar Ji 3? Fans spot clues) Sardaar Ji 3 trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from the film.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir stars with Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaarji 3

In the film, Hania joins Diljit's character as a ghost hunter tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. In the horror comedy, both Hania and Neeru Bajwa romance Diljit. The movie offers a hilarious take on ghostbusting with a blend of action scenes.

Internet reacts to Diljit's Sardaarji 3

Sharing the video, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN." Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "I will watch the film only for Hania." A comment read, "Why overseas only?" A fan said, "Can’t wait!!" "Awesome awesome awesome movie," commented another person. An Instagram user wrote, "Wow, Hania is here. No one say anything against her."

Hania stars in an Indian film amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

About Sardaarji 3

The film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film is slated to hit the screens on June 27. The film's teaser, which was recently released, began with a team approaching a most haunted castle in the UK with a group of armed soldiers. After an unknown spirit defeated them in the blink of an eye, the owner decides to call Dosanjh for the task.

Sardaar Ji is one of the loved horror-comedy franchises of the Punjabi film industry. The first instalment of Sardaar Ji was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The film had a record opening in Punjabi cinema in 2015. Sardaar Ji 2 was also directed by Rohit. The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016.