Diljit Dosanjh to team up with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir for Sardaar Ji 3? Fans spot clues

Diljit Dosanjh recently captivated Indian audiences with the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour. Now, his recent photos hint at a new collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, leaving fans wondering whether it is for an upcoming film or a music video. Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir's recent Instagram posts spark collaboration rumours.

Diljit and Hania's collaboration

On Monday, Diljit shared a few photos on Instagram, showcasing his stylish look in black trousers, a hoodie, a red jacket, and a red-and-white cap. Along with these, he also shared a scenic view featuring tall trees, a serene lake, and a forest. Later, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir posted a picture from a similar location on her Instagram story, captioning it, “What in the evermore is this.” Evermore is a music album by Taylor Swift that featured similar topography on the cover.

Reddit users were quick to spot similarities in the locations, sparking speculation that Diljit and Hania might be working together on a new project in the UK. One fan wrote, “They might be shooting for Diljit’s new music video, Water.” Another commented, “It should be Sardaar Ji 3.” A third user added, “She is in Sardaar Ji 3 with Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.” While it remains uncertain whether the two are collaborating on a project, fans are excited to see them together.

Earlier, Hania Aamir attended Diljit’s Dil-Luminati concert in London, where the singer invited her on stage after spotting her in the audience.

Later, Hania took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fan moment with Diljit, writing, “Hona ni mai recover (I won’t recover). What a night! It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul—impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir, ek hi dil hai, kitni dafa jeeto ge? Pyar aur sirf pyar aa! The entire team is just ❤️. An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth. @sonalisingh love and duas. @jkreposit thanks for capturing the moments."

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit has an exciting line-up of films ahead. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahaan Shetty in Border 2, which is set to hit cinemas in January 2026. He is also part of Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2, which stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sardaar Ji 3, the Punjabi horror-comedy, is scheduled for release on 27 June 2025. The popular franchise began in 2015 with Sardaar Ji, featuring the hit pairing of Diljit and Neeru Bajwa. The second instalment was released in 2016 and starred Sonam Bajwa, Monica Gill, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Yashpal Sharma.