Hania Aamir reveals if she will accept Bollywood film offer from Karan Johar: ‘I'll consider it’

Pakistani stars like Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and others have impressed Indian audiences with their Bollywood debuts. Now, Hania Aamir, who also enjoys a massive fanbase in India, has spoken about working in Bollywood and revealed whether she would accept a film offer from Karan Johar. Hania Aamir reveals her plans to work in Bollywood.

Hania on accepting a Karan Johar film offer

Hania Aamir was recently in London to attend an event aimed at raising funds for the Sahara Trust. During the event, when asked if she would consider working in Bollywood if Karan Johar offered her a film, the actress responded, “Aayegi toh sochenge (Will think about it when it comes). If it’s a good project, I will definitely consider it. Inshallah!”

Hania on working in Bollywood

At another event in Manchester, Hania was asked whether she would ever work in Bollywood films or music videos. She replied, “Whenever this question is asked, it feels as though it’s something wrong to do. But it’s art, and I don’t have any problem with it. So, whenever I get an opportunity that seems fun and makes me feel like I can do well in it, then why not?”

About Hania Aamir

Hania is a popular name in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She began her acting career with the comedy film Janaan in 2016 and made her television debut with the show Titli in 2017. However, it was in 2020 that she gained widespread recognition with her performance in the television show Ishqiya. She then went on to star in popular series such as Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, which gained immense popularity not only in Pakistan but also in India.

Her recent show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, a romantic drama marking Fahad Mustafa's return to television after ten years, received immense love in India. The show, which also starred Javaid Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, and Naeema Butt, became the highest-rated programme on Pakistani television.