Hania Aamir reacts to Rakhi Sawant challenging her to a dance-off; calls her ‘icon’

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 21, 2025 05:51 PM IST

In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant issued a challenge to Hania Aamir, as well as Pakistani stars Nargis and Deedar, for a dance-off.

In a recent interview with Geo TV, Rakhi Sawant issued a challenge to Hania Aamir, as well as Pakistani stars Nargis and Deedar, for a dance-off. Now, popular Pakistani actor Hania has responded to Rakhi’s challenge in a lighthearted and entertaining manner.

Hania Aamir reacts to Rakhi Sawant's dance face off challenge.
Hania Aamir reacts to Rakhi Sawant's dance face off challenge.

(Also Read: Hania Aamir calls India and Pakistan 'distant cousins': It's lovely to see we are so appreciative of each other)

Rakhi Sawant’s challenge to Hania Aamir

Calling herself the "number one item girl of Bollywood" and the "queen of reality TV," Rakhi Sawant declared that she would prove her dancing prowess by competing against Hania, Nargis, and Deedar. She confidently stated, “I will beat them to it. I am the biggest reality show queen. I demolish, and I will demolish them. I will make them sweat. Accepting and giving challenges is my second name."

Hania's playful reaction

On Tuesday, Hania Aamir took to Instagram to react to Rakhi’s challenge in a fun and quirky way. The actress posted a reel using Rakhi's audio, mimicking her expressions and gestures. Hania captioned the video, “Rakhi jee an icon.”

Fans’ Reactions to Hania’s Video

Fans were quick to appreciate Hania Aamir’s humorous take on the challenge. Comments poured in, praising her sense of humour and wit. One fan wrote, “Hania rocked, Rakhi shocked,” while another commented, “You nailed it.” Many expressed their admiration for her playful approach, with one writing, “You are the best, you took it so lovingly,” and another demanding, “Aww we want a duet now.”

About Hania Aamir

Hania, a celebrated Pakistani actor, has a strong fan base in both Pakistan and India. Known for her performances in hit television shows like Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Hania has gained widespread popularity. Her recent show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa, became a massive sensation in India. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Javaid Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, and Naeema Butt, the romantic drama became the highest-rated Pakistani program from 2021 to 2024, boasting a total of 34 episodes.

See More
