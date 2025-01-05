Hania Aamir calls India and Pakistan 'distant cousins': It's lovely to see we are so appreciative of each other

Hania thinks India and Pakistan are cousins

Hania was told that she has a lot of fans and close friends in India. When asked about how important is the cross-border relationship with India, Hania said, "We're like distant cousins. We're just so similar in so many ways. It's absolutely lovely to see that we can collaborate and are just so appreciative of each other."

Hania on feeling pressure

The actor was asked if she feels "a lot of pressure" in being called the "face of Gen-Z" in Pakistan. Hania replied, “I don't take a lot of pressure. I just try and be myself and whatever comes my way I just try and do it with as much honesty as I can.”

Hania and her love for Indian music

Hania is quite popular in India, as she has a huge fan following here. The actor often shares videos on her social media platforms as she groves to Indian music. Recently at the wedding of Arooba Gill in Pakistan, Hania danced to Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala's hit song Badi Mushkil from Lajja (2001). She also grooved to Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty's song Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast from Jung (2000).

The actor was also seen dancing to Dil Lutiya by Jazzy B. Hania also repeated the hook step Katrina Kaif's hit song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath (2012). Hania, last year in October, also attended the Dil-Luminati Tour of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh at the O2 arena in London, UK. Her rumoured boyfriend-rapper Badshah also appeared on stage.

Is Hania dating Indian rapper Badshah?

Hania and Badshah are friends and often comment on each other's social media posts. They also meet in Dubai and spend time together. Recently, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hania reacted to rumours of her relationship with Badshah. She had said, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was I would be away from so many of these rumours."

Hania's career

Hania began her acting career with the comedy film Janaan (2016). She made her television debut with Titli (2017), and also appeared in the romantic drama Anaa. She also starred in the comedy film Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017), the combat-war film Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018) and the 2020 romantic drama Ishqiya.

She became famous for Mere Humsafar (2022) and the romantic drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024). Fans will reportedly see her next in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. As per reports, it will also star Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.