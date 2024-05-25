Pakistani actor Hania Aamir reacts to rumours of her relationship with Badshah: My only problem is that I'm not married

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and rapper Badshah are friends and often comment on each other's social media posts. They also meet in Dubai and spend time together. Now, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hania reacted to rumours of her relationship with Badshah. (Also Read | Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir) Hania Aamir and Badshah meet in Dubai.

Hania is ‘obsessing over’ Badshah's song

When asked about a song that she is "obsessing over at the moment", Hania said God Damn by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla. She called the song "good". When Haroon Rashid said that she was saying so because they are her friends, "because you party with them in Dubai, Badshah is your mate, and some people think you're in a relationship. you're just adding fuel to the fire", Hania burst out laughing.

Hania reacts to dating rumours with Badshah

She said, "No, it's a great song. I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was I would be away from so many of these rumours."

Hania talks about her friendship with Badshah

Hania spoke about how her friendship with Badshah started. She said, "That's a personal question. It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something and my friend went like, 'I think Badshah commented on your post'. I said, 'Really?' and then I looked at it. He had dm'ed me so we just spoke a little bit. Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a really nice person and he is just so real. I think that's one thing that's common and that's why we're friends. To be hones, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would inquire, 'What's wrong, what happened? So that also happens'."

Badshah and Hania often spend time in Dubai

Last month, Badshah flew from Chandigarh to Dubai to meet Hania. Taking to Instagram, Hania shared their videos and pictures. She wrote, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." She geo-tagged the location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Hania shared another video in which the duo pretended to be in a concert as they laughed throughout the clip sitting in a garden. As the rapper sang, Hania said, "Love you, Badshah," and also teased him, saying, “Why don't you try singing?”