 Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See her post here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See her post here

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2024 02:16 PM IST

In her first post, Hania Aamir shared a photo of the duo posing for the camera. While Hania made a victory sign, Badshah was seen fixing his hair.

Rapper Badshah recently travelled to Dubai from Chandigarh to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Taking to her Instagram, Hania Aamir has shared several pictures and clips of the duo in Dubai. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla)

Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pose for the camera in Dubai.
Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pose for the camera in Dubai.

Hania shares post also featuring Badshah

In her first post, Hania shared a photo of the duo posing for the camera. While Hania made a victory sign, Badshah was seen fixing his hair. Hania was seen in a beige T-shirt and denims, while Badshah wore a black T-shirt and pants. The next picture was of their meal – several dishes kept on a table.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hania and Badshah goof around in Dubai

The last slide was a video of the duo goofing around. As the clip began, Badshah, behind the camera, gave a glimpse of a store and said, "Scene aese shuru hoga, wah khula aasmaan Dubai ka (The scene will start like this, the open sky of Dubai)..." He then panned the camera towards Hania who sat on the ground, sipping coffee.

Both of them burst out laughing. Sharing the post, Hania wrote, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." She geo-tagged the location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hania and Badshah's ‘concert’ in Dubai

Hania shared another video in which the duo pretended to be in a concert as they laughed throughout the clip sitting in a garden. As the rapper sang, Hania said, "Love you, Badshah," and also teased him, saying, “Why don't you try singing?”

Later, Badshah, introducing Hania, said, "Aaj humare saath hai Pakistan ki mashoor abhinetri Hamia Aamir (Today we have with us Pakistan's well-known actress Hamia Aamir)." When asked if she knew the meaning of "abhinetri", Hania said she didn't.

Badshah teases Hania

Badshah also asked Hania, "Do you think one should be so active on social media platforms?" She asked him, "What is your problem?" Badshah replied, "I work so much harder than you how do you have more reach than me?" Instead of responding to him, Hania looked at the camera and said, "Thank you, India and Pakistan. Thank you so much for loving my content." She ended the video by thanking their fans for "hanging" with them.

Sharing the video, Hania wrote, "Concert time." Badshah replied in the comments section, "Is sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (What should be described about this music festival and acting)." This isn't the first time that the duo has met in Dubai. Earlier in December 2023, Hania had shared a post as she met Badshah and Karan Aujla.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See her post here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On