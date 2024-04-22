Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See her post here

Rapper Badshah recently travelled to Dubai from Chandigarh to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Taking to her Instagram, Hania Aamir has shared several pictures and clips of the duo in Dubai. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla) Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pose for the camera in Dubai.

Hania shares post also featuring Badshah

In her first post, Hania shared a photo of the duo posing for the camera. While Hania made a victory sign, Badshah was seen fixing his hair. Hania was seen in a beige T-shirt and denims, while Badshah wore a black T-shirt and pants. The next picture was of their meal – several dishes kept on a table.

Hania and Badshah goof around in Dubai

The last slide was a video of the duo goofing around. As the clip began, Badshah, behind the camera, gave a glimpse of a store and said, "Scene aese shuru hoga, wah khula aasmaan Dubai ka (The scene will start like this, the open sky of Dubai)..." He then panned the camera towards Hania who sat on the ground, sipping coffee.

Both of them burst out laughing. Sharing the post, Hania wrote, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." She geo-tagged the location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hania and Badshah's ‘concert’ in Dubai

Hania shared another video in which the duo pretended to be in a concert as they laughed throughout the clip sitting in a garden. As the rapper sang, Hania said, "Love you, Badshah," and also teased him, saying, “Why don't you try singing?”

Later, Badshah, introducing Hania, said, "Aaj humare saath hai Pakistan ki mashoor abhinetri Hamia Aamir (Today we have with us Pakistan's well-known actress Hamia Aamir)." When asked if she knew the meaning of "abhinetri", Hania said she didn't.

Badshah teases Hania

Badshah also asked Hania, "Do you think one should be so active on social media platforms?" She asked him, "What is your problem?" Badshah replied, "I work so much harder than you how do you have more reach than me?" Instead of responding to him, Hania looked at the camera and said, "Thank you, India and Pakistan. Thank you so much for loving my content." She ended the video by thanking their fans for "hanging" with them.

Sharing the video, Hania wrote, "Concert time." Badshah replied in the comments section, "Is sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (What should be described about this music festival and acting)." This isn't the first time that the duo has met in Dubai. Earlier in December 2023, Hania had shared a post as she met Badshah and Karan Aujla.