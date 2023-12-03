Pakistani actor Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla; fans react: She's friends with everyone

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who often posts videos of herself jamming and dancing to Hindi and Punjabi songs, surprised fans with her latest Instagram post featuring rapper Badshah and Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla. It seems the three recently met in Dubai. Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Watch Hania Aamir with Badshah, Karan Aujla and friends.

Hania Aamir steps out with Badshah, Karan Aujla

On Saturday, sharing a bunch of pictures of herself in a black outfit from her recent outing, Hania simply added a coffee emoji to her caption. She shared some candid photos of herself chilling with Badshah, and also a group photo featuring the two with Karan Aujla. Hania also shared a couple of videos from the night and gave a glimpse of her meal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Reactions to Hania's pics with Badshah, Karan

One commented on Hania Aamir's post, "She's friends with everyone." Another said, "My crush posing with Badshah, why!!" A third commented, "Karan is also there (crying emojis), I am emotional." One fan also wrote, "Is Hania dating Badshah? What about Mrunal Thakur now?"

Mrunal Thakur, Badshah's viral video

In November, a video of actor Mrunal Thakur and Badshah holding hands as they got inside a car after attending Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party went viral. Sharing it on Reddit, a person had written, "Mrunal and Badshah at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?" Soon, many had reacted to the clip, calling it 'unlikely couple alert'.

After rumours of their alleged relationship took over Reddit and Twitter, Badshah shared a small note on Instagram Stories, seemingly talking about the same. He had written, “Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is).” He did not mention what exactly he was talking about.

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place