Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Watch

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon. The movie has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year. The song Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu film also won a best original song Oscar nomination last month. As the world grooves to the catchy song, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir too joins the Naatu Naatu bandwagon. Also read: Mahira Khan dances to Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor songs at wedding in Pakistan; fans say 'music has no boundaries'. Watch

In a video from a recent wedding function that has surface online, Hania, who is one of the most well-known actors in Pakistan, is seen giving a dance performance to the RRR song in front of a huge gathering that included actor Saboor Aly. The clip, which is reportedly from a recent wedding celebration, was also shared by many celebrities, including Saboor and Hania.

In the video, which is being widely shared on social media, Hania is decked up in a sharara outfit paired with white sneakers as she shows her dancing skills and gives an energetic performance to the RRR song with one of the guests. Many on social media are praising the actor for lighting up wedding celebration with her 'amazing' performance and 'breaking the dance floor'. An Instagram user commented on a video posted by a Pakistan-based wedding photographer. "Is this dance or an exercise session? Dance floor is breaking..." A fan wrote about Hania, "Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well ."

Hania often shares her love for Indian films in her social media posts. Last month, the actor had taken to Instagram Stories to share a video with one of her friends as they both performed Naatu Naatu's signature hook steps picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song has been a favourite at recent award ceremonies, and will be up against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are also nominated in the same Oscars category in next month's Academy Awards.

