Mahira Khan dances to Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor songs at wedding in Pakistan; fans say 'music has no boundaries'. Watch

Mahira Khan, who was last seen in the Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt, attended a wedding function in Pakistan recently. Videos of the actor dancing to popular Bollywood songs were shared online. In one of the clips, Mahira, who was decked in a lehenga and wore flowers in her hair, grooved to the beats of Govinda's Husn Hai Suhana from his 1995 film Coolie No 1. Mahira also danced to Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot at the function. Also read: Mahira Khan talks about Bollywood friends, meeting them in other countries to 'protect each other'

Mahira Khan was reportedly attending a pre-wedding function of Pakistan-based celebrity PR Frieha Altaf's son, Turhan James. She joined other women as they danced on stage to Husn Hai Suhana sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Mahira was also singing along as she performed. Mahira also danced to Dance Ka Bhoot, and recreated Ranbir Kapoor's hook step during her stage performance.

Videos of Mahira dancing to Bollywood songs at the recent wedding were shared on fan pages. Reacting to Mahira's video posted on Twitter, a person wrote, "This shows music has no boundaries. A lesson everyone knows in their heart..." Another one commented, "She knows the lyrics too." A Twitter user also warned Mahira about the attention her dance will attract from a section of social media users. He wrote, "Pehle se kam controversy nahi hay, bro, phirse yaad aa jayega boycott gang ko (you will again gain attention of the boycott gang)…"

Mahira Khan had made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees (2017). Although Raees performed well at the box office, Mahira was not able to continue working in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan after the 2016 Uri attack, which ultimately led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India.

In an interview with Variety in December 2022, Mahira had spoken about her experience of working in India. She had said, “I had the most amazing time working in India. I am still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we’re artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So we’re trying to look out for each other, more than anything. Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It’s not that we don’t talk to each other. It’s not that we don’t wish each other on our birthdays. It’s not that we don’t meet each other in different countries. It’s not that – it’s just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other.”

Mahira recently seen in the The Legend Of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick.

