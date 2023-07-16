Bhumi Pednekar steps into her ‘Barbie era’; Pakistani actor Hania Aamir joins trend with Diljit Dosanjh song

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir posed as Barbies in new posts. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bhumi posted a bunch of pictures in a pink outfit for a photoshoot. (Also Read | Pakistani actress Hania Aamir decks up in yellow for Eid-ul-Adha) Bhumi Pednekar and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shared posts on Instagram.

Bhumi shares pics

In the first picture, Bhumi smiled and looked away from the camera. She wore a pink top and matching pants. The actor also carried a pink bag. In the next few pictures, Bhumi gave different poses and expressions as she stood in front of the camera. She also accessorised with a pink scarf, sunglasses and a customised chain around her neck.

Bhumi talks about ‘Barbie era’

Sharing the pictures, Bhumi captioned the post, "In my Barbie era (sparkling heart emoji) #Barbiefied #BdayWeek." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "Barbie in the real world." A comment read, "You look so cute." "Gorgeous Barbie," said an Instagram user. "Awwww you’re looking so beautiful," commented another person.

Hania Aamir shares video

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shared a video on Instagram as she lip-synced to a song by singer Diljit Dosanjh. In the clip, she sat in front of the mirror while getting ready. As Hania got her makeup and hair done, she also smiled looking at the camera and grooved to the song. In the final transition, Hania was seen in a pink off-shoulder outfit with a pearl neckpiece.

Fans react to Hania's post

Sharing the video, Hania captioned the post, "Hi Barbie." A fan commented, "Barbie is constantly ignoring her fans." A person wrote, "Barbie of (Pakistani national flag)." A comment read, "People going cinemas to watch Barbie but here I am watching you." An Instagram user said, "Pakistani girl x Indian song= masha allah." "Feel happy when Pakistani celebs enjoy Indian songs," read a comment.

Hania and Bhumi's projects

Hania is best known for her shows such as Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film Afwaah, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Bhakshak.

