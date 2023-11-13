Badshah, Mrunal Thakur spark dating rumours as they hold hands in viral video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. Watch

A video of actor Mrunal Thakur and rapper-songwriter Badshah from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party is viral. The video shows Mrunal and Badshah holding hands as they exit Shilpa’s Diwali bash over the weekend. Sharing it on Reddit, a person wrote, "Mrunal and Badshah yesterday at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?" Soon, many reacted to the clip, calling it 'unlikely couple alert'. Also read: Mrunal Thakur reveals she was ‘absolutely okay’ with her boyfriend being on a dating app Mrunal Thakur, Badshah spark dating rumours as they hold hands in viral video.

Mrunal Thakur, Badshah's viral video

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah left Shilpa's party hand in hand before they got inside their waiting car. Now many on social media are speculating about the two dating.

Mrunal, who wore a green ethnic look, walked in front as Badshah, who looked dapper in black, followed her as they left from the bash. From inside the party, Mrunal shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories on Sunday featuring herself and Badshah. The rumoured couple posed with host Shilpa Shetty in some of the Diwali party pictures.

Mrunal Thakur posed with Badshah and others at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash.

Reactions to Mrunal and Badshah dating

A Reddit user wrote, "I no way expected them as a couple. Wow. Really wow." Another said, "Isn't he married and has a kid as well?" Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

A person also wrote on Reddit, 'It doesn't really look like they (Mrunal and Badshah) are dating... they were saying bye I guess. Let's hope it's not true… also wasn't there a rumour about her dating a Telugu guy?" Earlier this month, Mrunal had denied media reports of her planning yo marry a Telugu actor.

One more said, "The way Karan was going to set him (Badshah) up with Seema." In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year, filmmaker Karan Johar tried to ignite a spark between Badshah and designer Seema Sajdeh by setting them up on a blind date at his home. A person also wrote on Reddit, "I thought (read somewhere) Badshah is dating punjabi actress Isha Rikhi."

