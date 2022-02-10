Mrunal Thakur reveals she was ‘absolutely okay’ with her boyfriend being on a dating app: ‘I am very understanding’

Mrunal Thakur said that she looks for honesty in a partner and would want to be told if he has fallen out of love with her, instead of being cheated on. She recalled one of her past relationships, where she was open to her boyfriend being on a dating app.

In an interview, Mrunal talked about being in a long-distance relationship in the past and how she agreed to let her boyfriend use a dating app. She said that her ‘biggest fear’ is infidelity.

During a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal said, “Even if he doesn’t feel anything for me, he should come and tell me, ‘Mrunal, I am not feeling the same love as I felt before. This is what it is.’ That is my biggest fear, the fact that my partner would be cheating on me with someone else. Even if you come and tell me… I have been in a long-distance relationship where I was absolutely okay if my partner is on Bumble. “

On being asked why, Mrunal said, “I think I am very different in this case and it was very difficult for my boyfriend then to digest also. But it’s also need. I am not able to travel to Europe all the way. The only thing I can offer at that point of time is emotional, verbal communication. That’s it, that’s all I have. I was okay. I said, ‘Just don’t tell me but when I am with you, I am with you.’ It was at that point of time, maybe I am not okay now.”

Mrunal said that she would be okay with her boyfriend going on a date with someone else but would not want him to ‘make it a habit’. As Ranveer asked her to not ‘put (herself) through that’, she said, “Honestly, I am very understanding. I feel like if a person tells me that this is the circumstance that I am in and I can’t do certain things, I will understand. Just don’t hide it from me.”

Currently, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

