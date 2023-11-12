Sushmita Sen recycles her Koffee With Karan saree for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. See pic

Sushmita Sen seems to be dating Rohman Shawl again after their breakup last year. The couple has been attending Diwali parties together and made it to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash on Saturday. They were also accompanied by Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen, who looked quite different in a new look. Also read: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor as she drives her new Lamborghini to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash: ‘Boss lady drives herself’ Sushmita Sen wore the same saree that she wore to Koffee With Karan season 1 for a Diwali party.

After Sushmita posed solo in the translucent beige saree, she was joined by Rohman and Renee for more pictures. Sushmita wore the same saree for the party which she had worn for Koffee With Karan season 1, on which she had shared the couch with Sanjay Dutt.

Rohman was in a white kurta pyjama and paired it with an unbuttoned Nehru jacket. He had his long hair tied in a small bun. Renee arrived in a ruffled saree and paired it with a choker necklace. She sported a new look with no glasses and straightened hair.

A paparazzo shared a video of them from the party on Instagram. "Bobby Darling commented on the video, “Tabaahi. Lag rahi ho Sush.”

Sushmita and Rohman

Earlier, Sushmita and Rohman earlier attended a Diwali party where they were spotted holding hands and cozily posing together. Sushmita leaned on to him as they held hands for the cameras.

Sushmita had shared a post about their breakup in December, 2021. She had written, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!" They had met on Instagram in 2018.

Sushmita is back as Aarya

Sushmita is now back with Aarya season 3 which released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. The Hindustan Times review of the show read: “Sushmita transforms from the scared mother that she was in the first two seasons to the roaring lioness she is in Season 3. Yet she makes the transformation convincing and organic by infusing her performance with an authority that stems from freshly acquired power. At the same time, she makes sure shades of the lost Aarya surface as and when required, so we don't forget where she's come from.”

