Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are officially back together again, hold hands, strike a cosy pose at Diwali party

Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl attended a Diwali party and finally confirmed that they were together. The two broke up in 2021 and have remained friends, as per the actor. They have been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai. Also read: Sushmita Sen opens up about finding love, says she feels ‘complete’ in herself Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl at Diwali party in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl at Diwali party

A paparazzi video from a Diwali party showed Sushmita and Rohman happily posing for cameras. Sushmita was decked up in a black saree with minimal jewellery. Rohman wore a white kurta-pyjama with a green blazer.

The video showed Rohman holding Sushmita's hands and helping her to walk in the saree. Sushmita who came out in front of the paparazzi with her evergreen smile, went on to pose with Rohman. He held her close as she giggled during the photo session. Sushmita later, also posed solo for the media.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spark patch up rumours

Reacting to the recent sighting of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, fans couldn't stop talking about them on social media. Taking to the comment section of the post, someone wrote, “Oo ho officially back together again.” Another one wondered, “They both cleared that they broke up. now once again they back in relationship or only friends?” “I wish you would get married to him ma'am. You both compliment each other so much,” added yet another.

Sushmita's relationship

In December 2021, Sushmita announced that she and Rohman Shawl parted ways after three years of their relationship. The two had met after Rohman sent her a text on Instagram in 2018. Announcing the breakup, she had posted a picture of herself and Rohman on social media. Her post read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!"

Talking about Sushmita, Rohman told Radio Mirchi earlier this year, “Whatever she does she’s amazing and it’s a great learning to be around her. You can’t really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It’s not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, ‘so wow.”

“We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it," he also added about their public appearances which sparked rumours of them getting back together. Sushmita Sen is currently basking on the success of Aarya 3.

