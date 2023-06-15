Rohman Shawl says speculations around him and Sushmita Sen don't matter to him: ‘We look good together’

Rohman Shawl recently talked about Sushmita Sen and heaped praises on her. Rohman and Sushmita broke up in 2021 but have been seen together on several occasions. Loosely responding to speculations about them, Rohman said they are not answerable to anybody. Also read: Sushmita Sen shares photo with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl alongside a flirty comment Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl in 2021.

Sushmita and ex-boyfriend Rohman

In December 2021, Sushmita announced that she and Rohman Shawl parted ways after three years of their relationship. The two had met via Instagram in 2018. She posted a picture of herself and Rohman, and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!"

Rohman on Sushmita Sen

In an interview to Radio Mirchi, Rohman said about Sushmita, “Whatever she does she’s amazing and it’s a great learning to be around her. You can’t really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It’s not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, ‘so wow.”

Rohman Shawl on speculations around him and Sushmita

Talking about their public appearances which sparked rumours of them getting back together, Rohman added, “We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.” He was also asked about working with Sushmita. “To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday,” he replied. “I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about the. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don’t really like losing," he also said during the conversation.

Sushmita Sen's personal life

Last year, Sushmita was in the news after Lalit Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL, shared the news of their relationship. Sushmita neither confirmed nor denied her alleged relationship with Lalit. However, in recent months, she has been often seen with Rohman during family outings and events in Mumbai.

Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming season of Aarya. She also has Taali in the pipeline. Rohman, on the other hand, is all set to make his acting debut in a feature film.

