Sushmita Sen attends HT India's Most Stylish 2023 with ex Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah

Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co-powered by Ambience Group is here in Mumbai. Actor Sushmita Sen became the latest celebrity to attend the red carpet event, but not alone. She made a stunning appearance alongside ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. They were also joined by the actor's youngest daughter Alisah Sen. Also read: HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates Sushmita Sen attends her first award event, Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023 in Mumbai after heart attack. (HT photos)

This year's theme for the biggest fashion night in Mumbai is Street Couture. Going by the same, Sushmita Sen opted for a navy blue velvet power suit with a plunging neckline. She finished off the look with a statement underbust accessory and a sparkling clutch.

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Alisah Sen at HT India's Most Stylish 2023.(HT photo)

Upon reaching Mumbai's Taj Lands End where HT India’s Most Stylish 2023 is taking place, Sushmita posed with Rohman and Alisah. Rohman came in a relaxed all-black look with white sneakers. Alisah wore a printed red dress.

This is Sushmita's first award ceremony after suffering from a heart attack. She underwent angioplasty surgery and recently returned to work for her upcoming web series Taali.

Sushmita had confirmed her breakup with Rohman in December last year. She had announced it with a sweet picture of them on Instagram and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Meanwhile, several other celebrities, such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi and Aparshakti Khurana are also attending HT India’s Most Stylish 2023. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more are also slated to take over the red carpet soon.

