Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mandira Bedi, Abdu Rozik arrive in style

Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co-powered by Ambience Group, is back with a bang. On Sunday, A-listers from Bollywood, sports stars, renowned business leaders and notable personalities from the fashion industry united for the most coveted style award show of the year. Read HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates here Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mandira Bedi, Abdu Rozik and more celebs at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023.(HT photo)

Bollywood’s most popular costume artist and celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra graced the red carpet in an all-black suited look. He will showcase his designs during a special segment. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza made a stylish entry.

In attendance was also music composer duo Sulaiman Merchant-Salim Merchant, internet sensation Kusha Kapila, singer Anu Malik and his daughter Ada Malik. Mandira Bedi turned up the heat in a black feathered top with a black leather skirt. Actor Archana Puran Singh looked refreshing in a black skirt with a pink ruffled top and a long statement coat to elevate the outfit. Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik added a splash to the event with his colourful look.

Mandira Bedi, Abdu Rozik and Sulaiman Merchant at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023. (HT photo)

Celebs at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023.(HT photo)

This year’s theme is Street Couture, which provides an ideal setting for a stylish extravaganza. Talking about the theme, composer Sulaiman Merchant who came in a black-and-white printed statement shirt, topped with a black blazer and matching pants, told HT that his look represents ‘street style’ to me. He said, “This is street style. I feel comfortable. Nowadays I roam around in my shirts and t-shirts, or even in shorts and t-shirts. That for me is street style.”

More stars are slated to arrive for fashion’s biggest night out in Mumbai.

