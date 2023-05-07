HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Hosts Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia kick start awards night
HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and all your favourite stars are expected at Taj Land's End.
The stage is set for the latest iteration of Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish. Bollywood stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more are ready to take over the red carpet at Taj Land's End in Mumbai. Check out what your favourite stars wore to fashion's big night and the awards they took home:
Follow all the updates here:
May 07, 2023 09:40 PM IST
Mandira Bedi on this year's theme
Mandira Bedi says about this year's theme Street Couture, “The theme helps people out. It gives you a direction to go with. Street couture meant something edgy. So, I am wearing Rocky Star.”
May 07, 2023 09:34 PM IST
Ricky Kej is here to serenade the audience
Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej is here to perform. He begins his set with a tribute to Mother Ganga.
May 07, 2023 09:32 PM IST
Awards night kicks off
The Awards night has kicked off with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza as hosts. He showers her with compliments right away.
May 07, 2023 09:26 PM IST
PV Sindhu stunning in blue and black
Badminton ace PV Sindhu looks loveliest in her blue and black dress.
May 07, 2023 09:25 PM IST
Adarsh Gourav arrives
The White Tiger star and Bafta-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav arrives for the event in a cool avatar.
May 07, 2023 09:15 PM IST
Sushmita Sen gets ready for the big night
Sushmita Sen shared a photo of herself getting ready for HT India's Most Stylish. She tagged her glam squad in the post as she got ready in the makeup chair.
May 07, 2023 09:06 PM IST
Abdu Rozik is here
Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik arrives for HT India's Most Stylish.
May 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST
Sulaiman Merchant explains his look
Sulaiman Merchant who came in a black-and-white printed statement shirt, topped with a black blazer and matching pants, told HT that his look represents ‘street style’. He said, “This is street style. I feel comfortable. Nowadays I roam around in my shirts and t-shirts, or even in shorts and t-shirts. That for me is street style.”
May 07, 2023 08:50 PM IST
Mandira Bedi and Archana Puran Singh arrive
Mandira Bedi and Archana Puran Singh are here. Mandira is making our hearts flutter with her black top and skirt combo. “I love HT,” she said.
May 07, 2023 08:42 PM IST
Kusha Kapila looks stunning
Kusha Kapila arrived in an all-black suit, looking like a true queen.
May 07, 2023 08:39 PM IST
Riteish and Genelia are here
Bollywood most love couple: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are here. Genelia is wearing a printed, white ensemble while Riteish is in a black suit.
May 07, 2023 08:35 PM IST
Manish Malhotra arrives for India's Most Stylish
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra looks handsome in his all-black avatar. He will showcase his designs in a special show for the audience tonight.
May 07, 2023 08:30 PM IST
Take a tour of the venue
The Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards are underway at the Taj Land's End. Take a swift tour of the venue.
May 07, 2023 08:13 PM IST
The paparazzi are here
Mumbai paparazzi have taken their positions at Taj Land's End for HT India's Most Stylish.