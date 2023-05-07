Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Hosts Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia kick start awards night
HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Hosts Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia kick start awards night

Updated on May 07, 2023 09:40 PM IST

 HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and all your favourite stars are expected at Taj Land's End.

India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh arrive for the event.
India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh arrive for the event.
By HT Entertainment Desk
The stage is set for the latest iteration of Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish. Bollywood stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more are ready to take over the red carpet at Taj Land's End in Mumbai. Check out what your favourite stars wore to fashion's big night and the awards they took home:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 09:40 PM IST

    Mandira Bedi on this year's theme

    Mandira Bedi says about this year's theme Street Couture, “The theme helps people out. It gives you a direction to go with. Street couture meant something edgy. So, I am wearing Rocky Star.”

  • May 07, 2023 09:34 PM IST

    Ricky Kej is here to serenade the audience

    Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej is here to perform. He begins his set with a tribute to Mother Ganga. 

  • May 07, 2023 09:32 PM IST

    Awards night kicks off

    The Awards night has kicked off with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza as hosts. He showers her with compliments right away.

  • May 07, 2023 09:26 PM IST

    PV Sindhu stunning in blue and black

    Badminton ace PV Sindhu looks loveliest in her blue and black dress.

  • May 07, 2023 09:25 PM IST

    Adarsh Gourav arrives

    The White Tiger star and Bafta-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav arrives for the event in a cool avatar.

  • May 07, 2023 09:15 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen gets ready for the big night

    Sushmita Sen shared a photo of herself getting ready for HT India's Most Stylish. She tagged her glam squad in the post as she got ready in the makeup chair.

  • May 07, 2023 09:06 PM IST

    Abdu Rozik is here

    Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik arrives for HT India's Most Stylish.

  • May 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST

    Sulaiman Merchant explains his look

    Sulaiman Merchant who came in a black-and-white printed statement shirt, topped with a black blazer and matching pants, told HT that his look represents ‘street style’. He said, “This is street style. I feel comfortable. Nowadays I roam around in my shirts and t-shirts, or even in shorts and t-shirts. That for me is street style.”

  • May 07, 2023 08:50 PM IST

    Mandira Bedi and Archana Puran Singh arrive

    Mandira Bedi and Archana Puran Singh are here. Mandira is making our hearts flutter with her black top and skirt combo. “I love HT,” she said.

  • May 07, 2023 08:42 PM IST

    Kusha Kapila looks stunning

    Kusha Kapila in an all-black look.
    Kusha Kapila in an all-black look.

    Kusha Kapila arrived in an all-black suit, looking like a true queen. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:39 PM IST

    Riteish and Genelia are here

    Bollywood most love couple: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are here. Genelia is wearing a printed, white ensemble while Riteish is in a black suit. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:35 PM IST

    Manish Malhotra arrives for India's Most Stylish

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra looks handsome in his all-black avatar. He will showcase his designs in a special show for the audience tonight.

  • May 07, 2023 08:30 PM IST

    Take a tour of the venue

    The Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards are underway at the Taj Land's End. Take a swift tour of the venue.

  • May 07, 2023 08:13 PM IST

    The paparazzi are here

    The paparazzi is in formation.
    The paparazzi is in formation.

    Mumbai paparazzi have taken their positions at Taj Land's End for HT India's Most Stylish.

