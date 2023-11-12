Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor as she drives her new Lamborghini to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash: ‘Boss lady drives herself’

Shraddha Kapoor was among the many film celebrities who attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash on Saturday. But the actor stole all the attention as she arrived in style in her new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. Shraddha drove the luxury sports car herself and stepped out in a bright blue lehenga to pose for the paparazzi. Shraddha Kapoor arrived in her new car for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash.

Shraddha looked pretty in a blue striped lehenga which she complemented with a choker necklace and some bangles. She also thanked the paparazzi for their compliments as she posed for them at the party.

Fans react to Shraddha's entry in her new Lamborghini

A video of Shraddha was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram and the comments section was flooded with compliments for her confidence and style. A fan wrote, “She doesn't need a man at all.. Not even a driver.. Cool attitude.” Another wrote, “Boss lady drives in herself.” One more commented, “So beautiful…so elegant….just looking like a woaw!!”

A comment also read, “Girl Power, look at this princess slaying hard, her stepping out of the lambo with this amazing serve is such a treat to the sore eyes man I just love this girl and everything about her she deserves the best.” Many also reacted to the video with a “wow”. “Stunner…what a girl driving her car,” wrote a fan in the comments section. A person also said, “Isko khete h successful life (this is called a successful life).” A fan called it “Queen behaviour” while another wrote, “Yayyyy my girlll.”

More about Shraddha's new luxury car

Shraddha gifted herself the red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth around ₹4.8 crore on Dussehra last month. She was seen performing a puja as she drove it for the first time to a temple.

Pooja Choudary of Lamborghini Mumbai had penned a note on the occasion. She had written for the actor, “This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - A Lamborghini sold to a remarkable woman. A supercar is never just a car - it's a symbol of breaking barriers and pursuing your dreams fearlessly. And to be handing over its keys to such a high-achieving woman makes me proud on multiple levels. To every little girl out there, let Shraddha's journey inspire you to reach for the stars.”

Shraddha is currently working on Stree 2, the second installment in the hit horror-comedy franchise. It will bring back the original cast of Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The film is scheduled for release in August, 2024.

