Stree 2 first look: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor unveil theme of new film, its ‘O stree raksha karna’ this time

The filming for Stree 2 has begun and this time the message for Stree is not be ‘O stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)’ but ‘O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us)’. The film announcement came on Monday and showed a quiet lane of Chanderi with a ‘missing’ poster on a wall. The video shows the replacement of the words ‘kal aana (come tomorrow)' on the walls, which was shown in the 2018 film Stree, to ‘raksha karna (protect us).' It is followed by the theme of the film ‘sarkate ka aatank (terror of the headless man)’. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor flaunts super-short hair that barely reach her shoulder in new pics; fans ask 'ye kya kar diya?' A still from Stree 2 video.

Sharing the Stree 2 teaser: Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Ek baar fir chanderi mein fela aantak (Once again there is terror in Chanderi)! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh (she is coming)- August 2024! ” Shraddha Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram page.

Reactions to Stree 2 video

A fan reacted to Shraddha's post, “Ooo Streee jaldiii aaaaa (come soon Stree).” Another commented, “Oo stree jaldi aana !! Can't wait now.” Another wrote, “Mard apni pasndinda stree k liye stree 2 ka wait bhi kar sakte hai (men can wait for Stree 2 to see their favourite woman).” Bhumi Pednekar reacted to Rajkummar's post, “Caaaaaaant wait guys.” Huma Qureshi also dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of the post.

All about Stree 2

The film will be produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will bring back the team of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a blockbuster in the horror comedy genre.

Stree 2 was announced at the time of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya release. Shraddha Kapoor had made a surprise cameo in Bhediya song Thumkeshwari and had confirmed Stree 2 in a behind-the-scenes video. She was said saying in a video, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

Stree 2 was among the long list of films and shows when Jio Studios unveiled its slate in April this year. The original Stree was the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe followed by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi in 2021 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya in 2022.

