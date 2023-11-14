close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Badshah reacts as rumours of him dating Mrunal Thakur take over social media

Badshah reacts as rumours of him dating Mrunal Thakur take over social media

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 14, 2023 11:52 AM IST

Rapper Badshah and actor Mrunal Thakur were spotted holding hands at a Diwali party on Sunday, sparking dating rumours.

Rapper-singer Badshah is 'sorry to disappoint the internet,' but it looks like he is not dating Mrunal Thakur. After rumours of their relationship took over Reddit and Twitter on Monday, he shared a small note on Instagram, seemingly talking about the same. (Also read: Badshah, Mrunal Thakur spark dating rumours as they hold hands in viral video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. Watch)

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? The singer has offered an explanation.
Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? The singer has offered an explanation.

He wrote, “Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is).” He did not mention what exactly he was talking about.

On Monday, a video of him and Mrunal Thakur holding each others' hands and leaving a Diwali party in the same car had surfaced on social media. It was also posted on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip, gaining further attention.

Mrunal and Baadshah yesterday at Shilpa’s diwali party. Are they dating ?
byu/Majestic_District_51 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

He is seen among the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher on India’s Got Talent.

Mrunal was recently seen in the biographical war drama film Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also features Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as Pippa, akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

