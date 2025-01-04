Pakistan actor Hania Aamir dances to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli, Madhuri Dixit's song Badi Mushkil at wedding. Watch

Pakistan actors Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill danced to Bollywood songs at the wedding of the latter's sister Arooba Gill. Several videos of the duo grooving to the music emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Hania Aamir channels her inner Shalini Passi in new video; Fabulous Lives star says ‘love you princess’) Hania Aamir danced to Bollywood songs at a Pakistani wedding.

Hania dances to Madhuri, Katrina songs

Hania and Yashma danced to Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala's hit song Badi Mushkil from their 2001 film Lajja. They was also seen grooving to Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty's song Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast from the 2000 film Jung. They also danced to Jazzy B's hit song Dil Lutiya. Hania and the other guests danced to Katrina Kaif's hit song Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath too.

Pakistani celebs groove to SRK, Tamannaah, Ranveer songs

Yashma also danced with another person to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna Song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Arooba danced to Banthan Chali Bolo by Sukhwinder Singh as well. The wedding was attended by many celebrities, including Wajahat Raoof, Kinza Hashmi, Tooba Amir, Agha Ali, Dana Neer and Imran Ashraf, among others.

Many Pakistani celebrities also danced to recent hit Bollywood songs such as Tamannaah Bhatia's song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's songs Dhindhora Baje Re and Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Varun Dhwan's song Nain Matakka from Baby John and Katrina Kaif's Khwab Dekhe Jhoote Moote from Race.

For the event, Hania wore a green and golden lehenga. She also wore jewellery. Hania often shares videos grooving to Hindi songs from India.

More about Hania

She began her acting career with the comedy film Janaan (2016). She made her television debut with Titli (2017), and also appeared in the romantic drama Anaa. She also starred in the comedy film Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017), the combat-war film Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018) and the 2020 romantic drama Ishqiya. She became famous for Mere Humsafar (2022) and the romantic drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024).