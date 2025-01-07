Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hania Aamir drops her most stunning ethnic look ever in lavender Manish Malhotra saree. See its jaw-dropping price

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 07, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Hania Aamir serves stunning ethnic fashion inspiration in lavender Manish Malhotra tissue saree. Wondering how much it costs? Scroll down for all the details.

Hania Aamir is leaving fashion lovers spellbound with her stunning ethnic diaries. The Pakistani actor has been rocking back-to-back traditional outfits by Indian designers, turning her Insta feed into a goldmine of fashion inspo. For her latest look, the 27-year-old slipped into six yards of grace and looked straight out of a royal fairytale. Let's break down her saree look and steal some style tips for your ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Kiara Advani shows the chicest way to rock denim in stylish midi dress; you can steal her look for just 10K )

Hania Aamir dazzles in ethereal lavender saree by Manish Malhotra.(Instagram/@haniaheheofficial)
Hania Aamir dazzles in ethereal lavender saree by Manish Malhotra.(Instagram/@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir stuns in lavender saree

On Monday, Hania took to Instagram and uploaded a series of gorgeous snaps accompanied by the caption "gave mermaid." Draped in a dreamy lavender saree, the star looked absolutely breathtaking while serving some striking glam poses. Let's take a moment to soak in her ethereal beauty.

Hania's saree is crafted from luxurious tissue fabric and features intricately embroidered borders, showcasing stunning zari work, beads, and sequin detailing throughout. Draped to perfection, she let the pallu elegantly cascade from her shoulder, adding a regal charm to her look. She teamed it up with a matching embroidered blouse, complete with delicate handmade tassels at the back.

How much does her saree cost?

Can't stop swooning over Hania's gorgeous saree? We've got all the details you need to add this stunner to your collection. Her six yards is straight from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra and is priced at 3,95,000.

Hania Aamir saree comes with a price tag of ₹3,95,000.(manishmalhotra.in)
Hania Aamir saree comes with a price tag of ₹3,95,000.(manishmalhotra.in)

Hania accessorised her ethnic look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including statement drop earrings, a chic choker necklace, a sleek bracelet, and a stunning ring adorning her finger. Her dewy makeup featured shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. With her long, luscious tresses left loose in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her look.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On