Hania Aamir drops her most stunning ethnic look ever in lavender Manish Malhotra saree. See its jaw-dropping price

Hania Aamir is leaving fashion lovers spellbound with her stunning ethnic diaries. The Pakistani actor has been rocking back-to-back traditional outfits by Indian designers, turning her Insta feed into a goldmine of fashion inspo. For her latest look, the 27-year-old slipped into six yards of grace and looked straight out of a royal fairytale. Let's break down her saree look and steal some style tips for your ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Kiara Advani shows the chicest way to rock denim in stylish midi dress; you can steal her look for just ₹10K ) Hania Aamir dazzles in ethereal lavender saree by Manish Malhotra.(Instagram/@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir stuns in lavender saree

On Monday, Hania took to Instagram and uploaded a series of gorgeous snaps accompanied by the caption "gave mermaid." Draped in a dreamy lavender saree, the star looked absolutely breathtaking while serving some striking glam poses. Let's take a moment to soak in her ethereal beauty.

Hania's saree is crafted from luxurious tissue fabric and features intricately embroidered borders, showcasing stunning zari work, beads, and sequin detailing throughout. Draped to perfection, she let the pallu elegantly cascade from her shoulder, adding a regal charm to her look. She teamed it up with a matching embroidered blouse, complete with delicate handmade tassels at the back.

How much does her saree cost?

Can't stop swooning over Hania's gorgeous saree? We've got all the details you need to add this stunner to your collection. Her six yards is straight from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra and is priced at ₹3,95,000.

Hania Aamir saree comes with a price tag of ₹3,95,000.(manishmalhotra.in)

Hania accessorised her ethnic look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including statement drop earrings, a chic choker necklace, a sleek bracelet, and a stunning ring adorning her finger. Her dewy makeup featured shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. With her long, luscious tresses left loose in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her look.