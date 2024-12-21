Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dazzles in timeless cream and gold chikankari saree at a wedding. See pics

Classic, timeless, ethereal — call it what you want, but an ivory or cream saree is a wardrobe staple that transcends fleeting trends. With her latest desi outfit for a wedding, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir demonstrated how the classic drape is also a sure-fire way to take your look up a notch with accessories and makeup. Also read | Diljit Dosanjh invites Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during London show; Badshah makes special appearance. Watch Pakistani actor Hania Aamir stuns in a saree at a wedding function. (Instagram/ Hania Aamir)

What Hania Aamir wore to a wedding

Hania's cream and gold saree with intricate detailing is from the Pakistani brand, Fashion Diva Chikankari Studio. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of inside photos and videos from a wedding function she attended wearing the saree that was accentuated with minimal floral chikankari embroidery.

The antique gold work on the border added some contrast to the otherwise cream canvas. A sleeveless blouse in matching gold completed her look, ensuring the focus was on the saree.

More about her desi wedding look

Hania topped off her look with oversized metallic earrings. Letting her outfit take centre stage, the Pakistani actor went simple with her beauty picks – heavy kajal and glossy pink lips – and tied her hair back in a sleek bun with centre parting. The styling brings a certain vintage charm to her traditional look.

Take a closer look at Hania's wedding style:

Timeless elegance and understated luxury

A timeless chikankari saree, like Hania's, would be the perfect addition to every wedding wardrobe. If you’re a bride, consider it for your own day-time pre-wedding festivities if you don’t want to be bogged down by heavy embellishments. If not, you can style a saree like this for any festive occasion, from a friend’s wedding or a family puja. Its cream hue means you can experiment with heavy stone jewellery or bold makeup.