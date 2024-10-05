Diljit Dosanjh invites Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during London show; Badshah makes special appearance. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at the O2 arena in London, UK, as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. After teaming up with Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, Diljit joined hands with rapper Badshah. Pakistani actor Hania Aamir also attended the show on Friday. Several videos and pictures of their moment on stage were shared on social media platforms. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh gives a gift to Pakistani fan at concert: ‘Borders are made by politicians, Punjabis love everyone’) Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during his London concert.

Pakistani actor attends Diljit's London show

In a video, Diljit is seen gesturing to Hania, inviting her on stage amid cheers and hoots from the fans. Smiling, Hania folds her hands and shakes her head. As Diljit insists, she goes on stage. He also called her a ‘superstar’. The singer then sang his hit song Lover while Hania clapped and laughed. While ending his song, Diljit rested his hand on Hania's shoulder as she held it. She also bowed and cheered for Diljit.

Diljit and Hania cheer for each other on stage

As Diljit gave her the mic, she said, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, for entertaining us. Thank you." As Hania left the stage, Diljit told her in Punjabi, "I'm a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You came, thanks a lot for that. Thank you, appreciate it."

Fans react to Diljit and Hania's video

Reacting to a post, a fan wrote, "This is so cool, she’s literally a superstar." "Cutest interaction, coolest people on stage. Diljit X Hania, what a moment to witness …. this is Hania’s era. So happy for her." "Most wholesome thing I saw today. Two of my favourites together," read a comment. "Can’t believe I'll see both of my loves together," commented a social media user. "Diljit and Hania, what a magical moment to witness. so happy to see this," said another fan.

The Pakistani actor also shared a post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “magic (folded hand emoji)” and tagged Diljit. Hania is a big fan of Diljit as she often shares posts on Instagram while lip-syncing to Diljit's songs.

Badshah too attended show

On Saturday morning, Badshah too shared a post on Instagram as he shared the stage with Diljit. In the clip, Diljit showered the rapper with praises as he welcomed him on stage. They also hugged on stage as fans cheered and hooted for them. A part of his caption read, “Always your number one fan paaji (brother). London o2, see you next year.”

Badshah and Hania are also friends. Diljit, too, shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the show, which also featured Badshah and Hania.

About Diljit's upcoming shows

After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.