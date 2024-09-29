Diljit Dosanjh gives a gift to Pakistani fan at concert: ‘Borders are made by politicians, Punjabis love everyone’

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, known for his music and fan interactions, has won hearts again with a touching gesture. In a recent video, Diljit is seen gifting shoes to a fan during a live performance. After learning she's from Pakistan, he emphasises that political boundaries can't diminish their shared love. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his family for first time ever at UK concert. Watch emotional moment Diljit Dosanjh will soon bring his tour to India.

Shared love language

The singer, who is currently performing across the UK for his Dil-Luminati Tour, held a concert in Manchester on Saturday.

It was during this concert that he gifted the girl a special gift. During a conversation with her, he got to know that she is from Pakistan, following which he gave a heartfelt message, leaving the crowd in cheers. The video of the moment has emerged online.

In the messge, Diljit said that he doesn’t believe that borders can divide people. He added that he cherishes his bond with people through music which comes with no barrier.

“Hindustan, Pakistan , sade layi sara ek hi hai (Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me). Punjabiyan de dilan ich sabde layi pyar ae (There is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi). Ae sarhada, ae borderan, ae politicana ne bnaye hoye ne, par jo Punjabi maa bolne vale hai, vo chahe edr rehnde ne chahe odr rehn dene, sade sare sanjhe ne (These borders are made by politicans, but people who know Punjabi, be it from any corner of the world, they all are same). So jede mere desh to aye ne, India ton aye ne, ona nu vi swagat niga, te jede Pakistan ton aye ne, una nu vi swagat niga. (So people who have come my country India, and people who have come from Pakistan, I welcome you all. Thank you ma'am),” he said.

Meanwhile, Diljit also introduced his family members to his fans for the first time ever. During the show, he was seen bowing in front of a woman and hugging her. He then held her hand up and told the audience, "By the way, this is my mom." His mother got teary-eyed as he hugged her again. Next, Diljit bowed in front of another woman and shook hands with her. The singer said, “She is my sister. My family has come here today.”

India calling

After his tour abroad, Diljit will commence the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit recently announced his casting in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.