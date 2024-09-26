Menu Explore
Diljit Dosanjh mimics Alia Bhatt in hilarious BTS vlog of Jigra's Chal Kudiye: ‘Cameraman jaldi focus karo’

ByAnurag Bohra
Sep 26, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a funny BTS reel from Jigra's Chal Kudiye featuring Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release on October 11.

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his sense of humour almost as much as he is for his singing and acting talent. The actor-singer recently shared a vlog from Chal Kudiye's behind-the-scenes with a funny voiceover. He mimicked Alia Bhatt in the video with hilarious one-liners. (Also read: Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt turns 'action heroine', will stop at nothing to save brother Vedang Raina from death row)

Diljit Dosanjh did a funny voiceover for Alia Bhatt in his latest vlog.
Diljit Dosanjh did a funny voiceover for Alia Bhatt in his latest vlog.

Diljit Dosanjh shares funny voiceover of Alia Bhatt

While sharing the BTS moments on Instagram Reels, Diljit said, mimicking Al, “Hoon hoon Diljit ji kaha the aap. Arrey cameraman jaldi focus karo. Diljit ji aap Bombay mein concert kyun nahi kar rahe hain? Filmein bhi aap bahut kam karte hain, bas gaane karte hain. Aap na shuffle karte raha karein filmein, gaane, and all.” (Diljit ji, where were you? Cameraman, focus quickly. Diljit ji, why aren't you doing a concert in Bombay? You don't do much in films; you just sing. You should keep shuffling between films, songs, and all).”

He concluded as he said, “Okay Diljit ji, very, very Namaskar. Our film is coming out on 11th October. Watch it again and again.” In the video, Diljit can be seen wearing a white suit while Alia donned a black T-shirt and cargo pants. Diljit captioned the post as, “JIGRA Releasing on 11th October @aliaabhatt.”

While reacting to the post, Dharma Productions commented, “Nothing, just two Jigras catching up! (smiling emoji).” Alia dropped laughing emojis on the post. A fan commented, “Diljit be like : Acting, singing, vlogging, concerts sb krungaa (Acting, singing, vlogging, concerts, I will do everything).” A user wrote, “The best voiceover artist! The best vlogger! The best (fire and blessing emojis).” another user commented, “That Bohemia feature is not to be missed (laughing emoji).”

About Jigra

Jigra features Alia and Vedang Raina in pivotal characters. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and other in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Jigra is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.

