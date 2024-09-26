Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt turns 'action heroine', will stop at nothing to save brother Vedang Raina from death row

The theatrical trailer of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles, released on Thursday. Taking it to its YouTube channel, Dharma Productions shared a three-minute video that features Alia Bhatt in an action heroine avatar. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reveals why she agreed to do Jigra after giving birth to daughter Raha) Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in stills from the video.

Jigra trailer unveiled

The clip begins with Satya (Alia) receiving a call from her brother Ankur (Vedang). She asks him a bunch of questions and tells him not to worry. The next scene shows Ankur inside a court, where the judge orders his "death by electrocution in three months". Later, Satya also asks her friend if her brother will be allowed to meet her in a life-and-death situation as she holds a knife to her wrists.

Alia's Satya is a protective sister to Ankur

As the trailer proceeds, Satya is seen fighting people, jumping from trees, and eating voraciously as she travels by air. She is also seen atop a vehicle with weapons in her hand. Ankur, on the other hand, was seen hitting a person and being strip-searched by the police. He was also seen beating up the cops.

Several action scenes also follow. Satya is seen getting emotional as she finally meets Ankur in jail. The video ends with Satya saying, “I never said I'm an ethical person. I'm only Ankur's sister.” Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared the trailer. She wrote, "All set? #JIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILER OUT NOW! Link in bio. See you in cinemas, 11th October."

About Jigra

The film is all set to release on October 11, 2024. Vasan Bala has directed the project. Jigra marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.