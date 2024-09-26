Alia Bhatt reveals why she agreed to do Jigra after giving birth to daughter Raha: ‘I was in my tigress mode’

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, which releases next month. In a recent chat with Devara: Part 1 star Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia talked about the time she signed Jigra, right after giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor. It was that maternal instinct that she found to be present in the film too, which revolves around her character trying to save her brother. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares new pics with Heidi Klum from Paris Fashion Week; returns to India with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor) Alia Bhatt talked about the connection she felt while signing Jigra.

What Alia said

During the chat, Alia opened up about the time she received the offer of doing Jigra, and said, “When I signed Jigra I think I was in my tigress mode. I was in my most protective- like, ‘No one come near her,’ mode. That was the energy. That is why I always say destiny, luck, life has so much to play in things going a certain way. Forget the fate of Jigra, the fact that it came to me also was… wow what is this timing! That I am feeling this way and it came. It had all of those things laced over it.”

‘The focus is on her’

Alia shared how motherhood changed her as an actor and as a person, saying: “I don't think I am the same person. Life has so much more meaning and I think like actors can get really self-obsessed if they are constantly thinking about themselves… Now when there is another being in your life suddenly it is like Alia who? It is Raha, Raha, Raha! Alia comes in and out! The focus is on her and nurturing and my mind always being there is something that will never change now.”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter Raha in November 2022. She is often spotted with the two of them during public appearances.

Jigra is slated to release in cinemas on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, it stars Alia and Vedang Raina as the sister and brother. Also starring Manoj Pahwa, the escape thriller is co-produced by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan's Dharma Productions. Alia will also be star in Alpha, Love & War, and Jee Le Zaraa.