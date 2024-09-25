Alia Bhatt shares new pics with Heidi Klum from Paris Fashion Week; returns to India with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week when she walked for L’Oreal with Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne and others. She’s back in Mumbai with her family - Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor - in tow. (Also Read: Internet impressed with Alia Bhatt's Telugu after she sings Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1. Watch) Alia Bhatt returned to India on Wednesday after debuting at the Paris Fashion Week.

Alia back in Mumbai

On Wednesday, pictures and videos of Alia returning to Mumbai surfaced on social media. In a video, Raha looks sleepy as she cuddles Ranbir, and Neetu kisses her. The family all dressed up in comfortable casuals for the trip and looked ready to go home and rest after an exciting trip to France. After getting into a sprinter van, Raha sat in her father’s lap, looking at fans clicking their photographs wide-eyed.

After returning home, Alia also posted numerous behind-the-scenes photos from her ramp walk debut in Paris, captioning them “Backstage.” Some pictures show her looking stunning in the silver breastplate and black pants she wore to walk the ramp, while others show her getting ready for the walk. One picture even shows her sitting in the front row at a fashion show with supermodel Heidi Klum.

A day earlier, Alia posted pictures of her and other L’Oreal ambassadors walking the show, writing, “a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we’re all #WorthIt.” The Walk Your Worth show was part of L'Oreal's Women's Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Some Reddit users accused her of cropping out Aishwarya in one of the pictures.

Upcoming work

Alia will soon appear in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film, which will be released in theatres on October 11, also stars Vedang Raina. Ranbir will soon appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi.