Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week post 'out of jealousy'? Reddit uncovers the truth

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai rubbed shoulders with the biggest stars from around the world earlier this week as they walked the ramp at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week for cosmetics giant L’Oreal. After the first pictures from the show appeared on social media, Alia herself shared a number of photos from the night on Instagram. Many eagle-eyed followers were quick to jump on to a big omission from the pictures though – Aishwarya. As fans of the senior actor accused Alia of ‘cropping’ her out, Reddit set out to set the record straight. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai are lost in conversation as they get ready together for fashion show in Paris: Pics) Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai both walked the ramp at a L'Oreal show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

What pictures did Alia share?

On Tuesday night, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from the L’Oreal Paris Runway on her Instagram. The carousel post includes her solo shots from the runway as well as long shots of the Bollywood actors with other international stars, including Kendal Jenner among others. However, fans noted that Aishwarya – who also walked the ramp – was not part of the group photo. In fact, some pointed out that her dress’ sleeve was visible on the left side of the picture, which meant she had been cropped out from the picture.

Did Alia crop Aishwarya out?

As the pictures went viral, Aishwarya’s fans accused Alia of deliberately cropping her out. “This shows jealousy,” one wrote on Reddit. “She doesn’t want to share the spotlight,” added another on Twitter. However, on Wednesday, some Reddit users shared the images that Alia had originally posted, pointing out that the images were from Getty, the global photo agency, and the cropping was done by the agency itself and not Alia. The post read, “Getty images posted these photos. Alia didn't crop anyone. Other loreal ambassadors posted the same pic as alia did so are they jealous of Aish?”

Fans defended Alia in the comments. One wrote, “Honestly, I think people are thinking way too much. Many celebs were present at the event and some of them got cut because they joined late or stood behind.” Another added, “They just weren’t going to get everyone in frame for this type of photo—or maybe they did and those that didn’t make it weren’t…photographed well in that moment.” Some even pointed out that Alia did post another photo that had Aish in it.

All about Aish and Alia in Paris

Alia and Aishwarya were among the L’Oreal ambassadors like Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, as well as actor Eva Longoria and actor-model Cara Delevingne. Alia included a video of them in her Paris Fashion Week post. The Walk Your Worth show was part of L'Oreal's Women's Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection.