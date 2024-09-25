Aishwarya Rai returns to Mumbai from Paris with Aaradhya Bachchan, poses with paparazzi at airport. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who recently attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024, returned to Mumbai early on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures showed the actor exiting the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares pics with Aishwarya Rai, other celebs from Paris Fashion Week) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were sen at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya clicks pics with paparazzi

The mother-daughter duo smiled as they walked out of the terminal building. Aaradhya Bachchan was seen holding Aishwarya's arm as they walked towards their car. Aishwarya also chatted with the paparazzi.

She also posed for pictures and selfies with them. Before getting inside her car, Aishwarya folded her hands at the camerapersons stationed at the airport. The actor also mouthed 'thank you'. For the travel, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in black outfits.

Aishwarya attended Paris event with Aaradhya

Aishwarya walked the ramp on Monday at the event as brand ambassador of a beauty label, L'Oreal Paris. She was dressed in a balloon hem red dress. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste'.

About Aishwarya

Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

After winning the award, she shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because Ponniyin Selvan was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team." Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.