Alia Bhatt shares pics with Aishwarya Rai, other celebs from Paris Fashion Week: 'A night to uplift, embrace, inspire'

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Paris Fashion Week on Monday in a glamorous avatar, while representing French beauty brand L'Oreal Paris as its new brand ambassador. She walked the ramp at the star-studded fashion show with the likes of Aishwarya Rai and Kendall Jenner, dressed in a metallic silver bustier and black jumpsuit. Alia has now shared all the pictures from her memorable night in Paris. Also read: Alia Bhatt slays Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal in metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta Alia Bhatt has shared lots of pictures from her fashion show in Paris on Monday night.

She wrote in her caption, "A night to uplift, embrace and inspire; because we’re all worth it..." Check out her post:

Alia poses with all the celebs at the Paris show

The actor shared a bunch of solo photos of herself walking down the ramp at the L'Oreal fashion show. She also shared a group photo of herself posing with fellow L'Oreal brand ambassador from India, Aishwarya Rai, and many other celebs from around the world.

After their show-stopping catwalk presentation, models Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, as well as actor Eva Longoria and actor-model Cara Delevingne joined other as L'Oreal ambassadors on the stage. Alia included a video of them in her Paris Fashion Week post. The Walk Your Worth show was part of L'Oreal's Women's Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection.

Alia's pics with Aishwarya

Earlier, videos and photos of Alia from the fashion show were shared by fan pages. She was also spotted with Aishwarya in a backstage picture as they got ready to walk the ramp and sat near each other in their makeup chairs.

Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris recently. She came to Paris a few days ago. She was spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which was widely shared on social media.

Upcoming work

Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be out in theatres on October 11. In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari Wagh in the spy drama Alpha. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War as one of her upcoming projects.