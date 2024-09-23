Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy a romantic vacation in Paris. See pic

Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris. They were recently spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris, where they also posed with a fan for a picture. Also read: Alia Bhatt: Ranbir invents random games with Raha, sings Malayalam lullaby for her Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra.

Parisian Getaway

The photograph with the fan has emerged on social media, which captures the duo strolling through the picturesque streets.

Alia and Ranbir seem to be savouring quality time together, away from the spotlight.

In the photograph shared on Reddit, Ranbir was seen with a beard, hinting that he might be taking a break from his Lord Ram look.

He had a cap on while sporting a tee and a shirt over it. Meanwhile, Alia was looking elegant in a beige coat paired with a white top. She had her hair in a bun, completing the look with sunglasses and a sling bag. The picture comes with Alia beaming a bright smile and Ranbir sporting his charming gaze.

“Alia looks pretty,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Glad he’s there supporting”. Several fans are wondering if she is in the city for an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Last week, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport in Mumbai with their daughter Raha. Coincidently, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also joined them and was seen at the airport. And it was Raha’s adorable reaction that grabbed everyone’s attention as she was seen talking to her grandmother.

More about the couple

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence in April 2022 and became parents to Raha in November of the same year.

“Raha and Ranbir’s relationship is one for the ages. There’s a friendship between them.. He invents random games with Raha,” Alia told host Kapil Sharma in the episode.

She added, “He will be like, ‘Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard’. And Raha will say ‘yes’. Then, they will go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her ‘this is velvet, this is suede, this is cotton’. And he will make that into a very serious thing”.