Alia Bhatt: Ranbir invents random games with Raha, sings Malayalam lullaby for her

On Saturday, Alia was seen in the first episode of the second season of the Netflix show. She joined the episode with her Jigra team including Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, and director Vasan Bala.

On Ranbir's bond with Raha

“Raha and Ranbir’s relationship is one for the ages. There’s a friendship between them.. He invents random games with Raha,” Alia told host Kapil Sharma in the episode.

She added, “He will be like, ‘Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard’. And Raha will say ‘yes’. Then, they will go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her ‘this is velvet, this is suede, this is cotton’. And he will make that into a very serious thing”.

According to Alia, Ranbir is very adventurous and creative with Raha. “When you see them together, it is very endearing and cute”.

On Ranbir changing nappies

Talking about the same, Alia revealed that he does, and even sings her a lullaby.

“He even sings Unni Vava Vo. It is a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since day one. So, when Raha wants to sleep, she says, ‘Mama Vavo, Papa Vavo’. That is her cue to go to sleep. Now, Ranbir has learnt how to sing the Malayalam song for her,” she added.

About Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence in April 2022 and became parents to Raha in November of the same year. They had a no-photo policy of Raha till she turned one.

Alia’s upcoming work

Next, Alia will be seen in Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film, led by Alia Bhatt, will narrate an emotional brother-sister story, with its share of action and intense sequences. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. It also stars Vedang Raina. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.