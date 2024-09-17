Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh exceed expectations with Jigra song Chal Kudiye; fans call it ‘powerful yet soothing’

At a time when the country was obsessing over sold out tickets of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, Alia Bhatt announced a collaboration with the man himself. News of them reuniting 8 long years after Udta Punjab’s chartbuster Ikk Kudi took social media by storm. Fans all across the internet expressed their expectations from the new song Chal Kudiye, which was shot for Alia’s upcoming film Jigra. Well, the track is now out and according to Twitter reviews, Alia and Diljit have managed to exceed expectations that the internet had of them. Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in the music video of Chal Kudiye

As we have understood by the teaser of Jigra, Alia is playing an elder sister to Vedang Raina in the film. Well, the track Chal Kudiye begins with Alia stating, “Meri Rakhi pehenta hai naa tu? Tu meri protection mein hai. Tujhe main kuchh bhi hone nahi dungi, kabhi bhi.” Right then, you know that this girl won’t let anything or anyone harm her brother. Alia’s impactful dialogue is followed by soulful empowering lyrics in her and Diljit’s soothing voices which go straight to your heart. Fans are impressed! Gushing over the duo, one social media user tweeted: “Powerful yet very soothing! My two favs are back🔥 absolutely loved it!! #ChalKudiye #Jigra #AliaBhatt #DiljitDosanjh.”

Lauding Alia and Diljit, another fan shared, “Wowza, loved it.Chal Kudiye is a bonafide chartbuster and musical masterpiece! (I anticipated nothing less from the Alia-Diljit combination)🔥⚡️✨ #Jigra #ChalKudiye #AliaBhattKapoor #DiljitDosanjh”, whereas another tweet read: “#ChalKudiye Song Is Fire 🔥🔥Silent And Killer Vibe! Even Video Also Dam Cool. #DiljitDosanjh And And #Alia Both Killed It.. #Gigra Literally Looks Very Intresting.....” Well, Alia and Diljit do leave a lasting impression on viewers. But the girls in the background definitely deserve a special mention, for setting an intense vibe.

Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar, Jigra will arrive in theatres on October 11. How excited are you for the Alia and Vedang-starrer?