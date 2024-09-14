From Deepika and Ranveer to Alia and Ranbir: Celeb parents who imposed a ‘no-photo policy’ for their star kids

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the newest star parents in town and netizens could not have been happier for the two! Last week on September 8, the proud mommy and daddy shared the good news on their social media, announcing the birth of their baby girl. According to buzz, Deepika will soon be discharged from the hospital and will return home with her newborn daughter, while Ranveer plans a grand welcome for them. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will reportedly follow Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's no photo policy for their newborn

Well, reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer will be following the ‘no-photo policy’ for their child. Here’s a look at all the celeb parents who opted for it in the past:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor into the world in November 2022. When she turned 2 months old, the couple along with RK’s mother Neetu Kapoor held an informal meeting with paparazzi requesting them to follow a ‘no photo policy’. The new parents even showed Raha’s pictures to the shutterbugs, but asked them to use an emoji over her face while sharing photos if they ever accidentally clicked her. It was on Christmas 2023 that Ranbir and Alia introduced Raha to the paps at their annual Kapoor lunch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

In November of 2022, another star kid was born. We are talking about actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter. They introduced their angel Devi Basu Singh Grover to fans on social media but did not reveal her face for a very long time. Even when they stepped out with their baby, the couple requested paparazzi not to click Devi’s photographs

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu into the world in August 2022. While they often shared happy family photos on social media, the couple did not reveal their son’s face on the internet for the longest time. In a viral video which had surfaced on Instagram that year, Sonam was seen requesting paparazzi not to click her four-month-old son’s pictures when they were spotted at an airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Many fans consider cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the trendsetters of the ‘no-photo policy’. Till date, no picture of their daughter Vamika Kohli or their newborn son Akaay has ever been circulated on the internet. The one time it happened, Anushka had angrily slammed a publication for violating her family’s privacy, which she takes very seriously. The star couple have often obliged paparazzi by posing happily for the cameras. But they always request shutterbugs to avoid clicking their children. This is a policy that paps also strictly adhere to. To express their gratitude, Virat and Anushka had even sent gift packages to shutterbugs for respecting their decision

Well, we can’t wait to meet Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter when the new parents are ready to introduce her to the world.