Before Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, 7 stars who were blessed with a baby girl: From Ranbir-Alia to Richa-Ali

Yesterday, on September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave their fans a good news. The happy couple announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl! Soon after, fans began pouring heartwarming wishes in the comment section below along with suggestions for their daughter’s name. Like Alia-Ranbir and Ali-Richa, Deepika and Ranveer have become proud parents to a baby girl

Well, as Deepika and Ranveer embark on this overwhelmingly beautiful journey of parenthood, let’s take a look at other star parents who were blessed with ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

On June 4 this year, actor Varun Dhawan and his designer wife Natasha Dalal announced the arrival of their daughter. A week later on Fathers Day, Varun shared a cute snap of his baby girl holding his finger, along with a heartwarming caption which read: “Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

On July 20, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced the ‘biggest collab’ of their lives. They shared that they have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Expressing gratitude, the couple wrote: “We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..” Like Deepika and Ranveer, Richa and Ali also opted for a monochrome maternity shoot

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In January 2022, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas shared the news of becoming proud parents to their little angel Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In a special post for their fans, the couple revealed, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much❤️”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Well, 2022 was the year of star kids! Like Priyanka and Nick, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also embarked on the journey of parenthood when they welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor into the world on November 6. On Christmas a year later, they formally introduced Raha to paparazzi, revealing her face before the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch

Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Another happy star couple who were blessed by Goddess Lakshmi in 2022 was Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. On November 12, the proud parents introduced their darling angel Devi Basu Singh Grover to their social media fam, with a special message which read: “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s first pregnancy announcement was one of the cutest that the world has ever witnessed! On January 11, 2021, the madly in love couple welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli into the world. Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat announced the arrival of their son, Vamika’s little brother Akaay Kohli

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Another proud girl dad in this list is actor Shahid Kapoor. He and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with their daughter Misha in August 2016. It was Shahid who came up with the name Misha for their baby girl, and Mira instantly liked it. Two years later in September, 2018, Shahid and Mira announced that Misha had become a big sister when their son Zain came into the world

Well, we are now eagerly waiting to find out what Deepika and Ranveer name their newborn princess! Any guesses?