Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak, wrapped in silk: Looking back at her everlasting love for the weave

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the internet in a chokehold when they made their blush pink and blue announcement back in February about gearing up to welcome their first child. One of her first public outings post this announcement, a promotional event for her pan-India project Kalki 2898 AD, however, saw a barrage of hateful comments being spewed about her belly being 'fake'. Not paying heed, Deepika breezily made her way through the months, shutting trolls up recently with her and husband Ranveer's pregnancy photoshoot which featured her beautiful and bare tummy. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple

Now, with them just a few days away from welcoming their little one, Ranveer and Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak temple earlier today to seek blessings. This coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. What stole the show however, was the beautiful silken weave the mommy-to-be wore.

Teal is quite an atypical colour when it comes to heavy duty ethnic garments. Not for Deepika though. The actor makes it work and how. The drape featured the regal, dark-hued teal, offset with a heavy hand of gold embroidery. A simple low-seated bun and statement emerald studs made for Deepika's only choice of accessories. A class act.

While we're on the topic of atypical colours for very typical ethnic weaves, this aqua blue number, also amply dotted with golden work served as further proof that nobody quite does heavy duty desi ensembles like Deepika. Full props for the classy and conservative full length, button-cuffed blouse, also in aqua.

Though not a saree, silk has still been a prime pick for Deepika when it comes to big banner festive events like Diwali. As a matter of fact, she likes to stick to royal reds and of course, her favourite gold accents, even when donning salwars and weighted dupattas. Take a look at this Diwali look of hers for instance.

Several years back, on the occasion of their first anniversary, Ranveer and Deepika paid a visit to the Tirumala temple. Deepika looked every bit the new bride in her vermillion red silk saree, with breathtaking work in gold across the embroidery.

Throwing it further back to their post-wedding celebrations, Deepika was a sight to behold in this champagne gold silk saree with a high neck, full-sleeved conservative blouse — a trademark aesthetic of hers.

While inspired takes on the saree silhouette are always appreciable, this roundup of looks from Deepika proves why there's nothing quite like the classic drape.