Natasha Ward cause of death: What happened to rising star of Track and Field? All on 21-year-old's sudden demise
Natasha Ward, a promising Australian middle-distance runner, passed away unexpectedly at 21.
Natasha Ward, a promising talent in track and field, unexpectedly passed away at 21.
The announcement of Ward's death, an Australian middle-distance runner who participated in the 2024 Australian Championships, was made by NSW Athletics and the Sutherland District Athletics Club, based in Sydney, in a joint statement on Thursday, July 30.
“Beyond her kindness on the track, Natasha was a greatly loved member of our community,” the club wrote.
“Her kindness and joy touched everyone fortunate enough to know her, and her magnetic smile and warm personality have left a permanent mark on Australian athletics,” they added. “Natasha’s enthusiasm and determination inspired her training partners.”
“Natasha was an active member of the club, competing in both summer and winter relays each year, and was always willing to step in and help whenever a team was short.”
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Natasha Ward's cause of death
However, officials have not disclosed her cause of death so far.
Fellow athletes and acquaintances of Ward promptly shared their condolences on the NSW Athletics post.
Runner Nathan Breen expressed his sorrow in a comment, stating, “Devastating news, thoughts and prayers are with Natasha’s family and friends.”
Another person, who mentioned that Ward had recently assisted her and her son at a nearby Nike store, also offered a tribute.
“I’ll never forget coming down the escalator as she was heading up for her break,” the tribute read. “We smiled at each other as we passed, and her warmth and kindness were unforgettable. She truly had the most beautiful presence.”
Who was Natasha Ward?
Ward commenced her racing career at school, achieving success by winning medals at the NSW All Schools championships.
She later participated in the UniSport Nationals while attending college, most recently securing a bronze medal in the 800-meter race in April, as per the announcement.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she was enrolled at Macquarie University in Sydney, where she pursued a degree in exercise and sports science.
In April 2026, she achieved one of her most significant recent milestones by securing the bronze medal in the women's 800 meters at the UniSport Nationals, solidifying her reputation as one of Australia's rising talents.
Additionally, she participated in the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships, where she faced off against well-known national athletes such as Morgan Mitchell and Claudia Hollingsworth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More