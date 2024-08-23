Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol in Border 2; fans laud him as ‘next superstar’, trolls call him ‘overacting ki dukan’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is on an absolute roll right now! Even though his last film Bawaal (2023) released over a year ago, he has managed to stay in the news with his epic cameos in movies such as Munjya and Stree 2. Well, he is now all set to win hearts with his upcoming string of projects. The latest to join the list is Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. Announcing the same, makers shared a special teaser where we hear Varun say, “Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bol kar takrata hun. Jab dharti maa bulati hai, sab chhod kar aata hun. Hindustan ka fauji hun main.” Varun Dhawan has joined Sunny Deol in Border 2

Varun sounds impressive and several fans are ecstatic to see the actor as a soldier for the very first time. Expressing excitement for the same, one social media user tweeted: “#VarunDhawan will be in the Roll to Enter the Next League of his Stardom with #BabyJohn He will Enter Big League and with #Border2 He will attain Stardom equal to #Ranbirkapoor and #RanveerSingh”, whereas another happy fan shared, “Varun Dhawan will be the next Superstar from Bollywood.” However, not everyone agrees.

There are sadly also some internet users who are disappointed with Varun’s casting in Border 2. Trolls are now accusing him of being an ‘over actor’. For instance, one such social media user shared, “Overacting ki dukan ko kyu liya 😭 koi comedy thodi hai”, whereas another troll wrote: “Cast @SidMalhotra in Border-2. Border - 2 needs Super stars like Akshay, Salman, Shahrukh etc to match old Border-1 which had so many Super Stars. Varun Dhawan isn't a Superstar Material. Good for supporting role.”

Well, only time will tell whether this casting was a good idea or not. But like fans, we too are excited to see Varun as a soldier. Especially in the high-octane war scenes. Apart from Border 2, the handsome hunk has Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and his digital debut series Citadel: Honey Bunny in his line up.