Stree 2: Bhediya Varun Dhawan’s cameo saving Shraddha Kapoor goes viral; fans call it ‘best mass entry’ of his career

Varun Dhawan officially became a part of Dinesh Vijan’s beloved horror comedy universe in 2022 with Bhediya. He won hearts with his performance as well as his chemistry with Kriti Sanon. But one of the major highlights of this monster comedy was Stree actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s cameos. It was a delight to see them as Stree and Vicky from the 2018 horror comedy, which was the first film in the universe. So when it was announced that Stree 2 is coming to theatres on August 15, fans obviously expected a special appearance by Varun aka Bhediya. We even got a glimpse of the same in Stree 2’s song Khoobsurat. Well, now that the film has released, a video featuring Varun in action has gone viral on the internet. Spoiler alert! Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya in Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2

Yes, you read that right. Apart from romancing Shraddha in a song, Varun has also saved her from headless monster Sarkata in an action packed cameo which sent fans howling in theatres. The audience just can’t get enough of the actor, who looks too hot to handle as Bhediya in this scene. Gushing over Varun and his entry scene, one social media user tweeted: “#VarunDhawan Masss CAMEO in #Stree2 will go down as one of the Best entry that he has done till date 🔥 ... Audience are hooting inside the CINEMA HALLL 🔥🔥🔥FAAD DIYA SCREEN 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Meanwhile, another fan shared, “Howling thanks Varun Dhawan🐺😭❤️‍🔥. Now I got to know why VD was promoting #stree2. After almost 2 years saw VD in theatre🥹. His entry was a treat to watch 🙈❤️. VD fans will be satisfied with his cameo 🤌🏻.” Well, these tweets by Varun’s satisfied fans along with the viral clip of him turning into Bhediya to fight Sarkata has surely left movie-buffs even more excited to catch Stree 2 in theatres over the Independence Day weekend.

Side note: We need a separate film with Varun and Shraddha in this horror comedy universe ASAP. Vicky please?