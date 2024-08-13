Rajkummar Rao as Kabir Singh? Actor says ‘I wouldn't be able to slap a girl; would get into a big debate’

Casting for Kabir Singh (2019) was no cakewalk. In an interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had revealed that the film was first offered to Ranveer Singh, but the livewire of Bollywood declined the role calling it ‘too dark’ for him. Shahid Kapoor was later roped in and although it wasn’t an easy character to play, the actor had shared that he enjoyed the challenge of portraying an ‘unlikeable guy’. Well, not just the character but even a few scenes in the film left many members of the audience divided. For instance, when Kabir slapped Preeti aka Kiara Advani. Rajkummar Rao has now shared that he would never be able to do so. Rajkummar Rao reveals if he would have ever done Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh

In an exclusive conversation during HT City's Stars In the City today on August 13, when asked what is the one thing he would never do in a film, Rajkummar revealed, “Actually, it would be very hard for me to slap a girl in a scene. I wouldn't be able to do it.” When prompted to share if he would have done Kabir Singh, the actor replied, “Yeah, maybe I would have had a lot of discussions with my director about this scene. Unless it’s like something which you cannot CANNOT live without, you know your character just cannot live without, it’s like breathing that has to be there… I would get into a big debate with my director.”

Maybe not Kabir Singh, but fans would love to see Rajkummar play a grey character onscreen someday, which he revealed he is open to do. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his much-awaited release Stree 2. A sequel to the iconic Stree (2018), the horror comedy also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee forming the stellar ensemble star cast. Well, we can’t wait to meet Stree and Raj as the endearing Vicky in theatres this week, on August 15. Oh Stree, tu finally aa gayi!