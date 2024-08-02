Stree 2: Shraddha & Rajkummar Rao vibe to Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri song Aayi Nai in a khet; fans call it a chartbuster

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s 2018 film Stree set new standards for horror comedies in Bollywood. With just the right amount of spookiness mixed with incredible comic timing, hilarious situations and memorable dialogues, the Amar Kaushik directorial left us with goosebumps as we rolled on the floor with laughter. But another reason why the film received love was its iconic music— from Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya to Milegi Milegi helmed by Sachin–Jigar and Mika Singh. Well, Stree 2 is on the same track. After Tamannaah Bhatia’s sultry moves in the soothing Aaj Ki Raat, makers have now dropped the second track titled Aayi Nai. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 song Aayi Nai

Shraddha and Rajkummar with Abhishek and Aparshakti in Stree 2 song Aayi Nai

It’s fresh, it’s full of energy and it’s Bhojpuri! That’s right. Helmed by Bhojpuri Powerstar Pawan Singh, Aayi Nai is the perfect pick-me-up fans need as we inch closer to the weekend. The foot-tapping beats along with the slightly provocative but catchy lyrics will certainly pull you to the dance floor, where you’ll find Shraddha and Rajkummar vibing to the track. They have put on their dancing shoes and are grooving like no one’s watching! It is no less than a delight to watch the two, along with co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, let their hair down. It’s a total vibe! Also, don’t miss the end where Shraddha lifts Rajkummar up in the air. Oh Stree, tum aa gayi!

Well, fans love it! Many have even deemed Aayi Nai a chartbuster within a few hours of release. For instance, one happy fan tweeted: “Another chartbuster !! #Stree2 all set for earth shattering opening at BO !! Expect a tsunami on 15 August at theatres !! #AayiNai is a banger from the word go !!” Meanwhile, another social media user, who is satisfied with this Bhojpuri wonder, shared, “#Stree2 already has solid hype, but they're taking it to another level with their music. The second song looks like a potential chartbuster!”

Well, Pawan’s magic along with Rajkummar and Shraddha’s crazy dance moves has managed to please the audience. We expect nothing less from Stree 2 when it arrives in theatres on August 15.