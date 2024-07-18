Stree 2 Trailer: Rajkummar’s bhootiya GF Shraddha returns, Tamannaah becomes Sarkata’s victim; fans ask ‘daru ya hasu’

When the teaser of Stree 2 released, it left fans chanting ‘Oh Stree jaldi aana’. Well, the much anticipated trailer is finally here, and it was definitely worth the wait. Rajkummar Rao returns as ‘dil ka darzee’ Vicky along with Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana and Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu. In the beginning of the trailer, that is sure to leave you with chills while you simultaneously roll on the floor laughing, the boys discuss the Chanderi Puran. The book had predicted the entry of a headless monster named Sarkata after Stree leaves town. The prediction comes true and soon returns Shraddha Kapoor as Vicky’s ‘bhootiya girlfriend’ who stole Stree’s magical choti (plait). Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2

A still of Shraddha and Rajkummar's date in Stree 2

Pankaj has the best dialogues which he delivers in the most hilarious way possible while Abhishek and Aparshakti bring their undeniable charm to this horror comedy roller-coaster. Rajkummar is just delightful as the ‘dukhee darzee’ whereas Shraddha, better known as ‘Sonam bewafa hai’, has her fierce mode on this time as they fight against a new terror. Don’t miss her long plait which she uses on the battlefield! Tamannaah Bhatia also makes a glam cameo appearance as a belly dancer who seems to be Sarkata’s next victim. But where’s Stree? Well, she promises to return as we reach the end of this trailer.

As expected, fans are over the moon with joy after witnessing this spooky glimpse of Stree 2. Under the trailer clip shared by Shraddha on social media, one delighted fan gushed, “Smjh nahi aa raha hai daru ya hasun oo good 😂😂😂😂💀”, whereas another comment read: “THIS MOVIE WILL BE WAY BEYOND OUR EXPECTATIONS!! 😭🤌🏻💥.” A third excited internet user shared, “Oooo oooo omg!!!!!😲 😲 Jb trailer ne hitna hila daala toh.... Movie ne toh hit ho jhani hai.... What an acting once again!!! @shraddhakapoor @rajkummar_rao 🔥💥💣”, while another comment read: “Pata nhi mujhe andar se aisa kyun lag raha hai ye movie last wali stree se bhi jyada badi blockbuster hogi🔥❤️😍.”

Fans have really high hopes with Stree 2, which is why they are still chanting ‘Oh Stree jaldi aana’ on social media. Also starring Akshay Kumar in a special cameo along with Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, the much awaited horror comedy will arrive on the silver screen on August 15.