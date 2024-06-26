7 questions for Stree 2: From Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia’s identity to Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya

After what seems like an excruciatingly long wait, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor finally unveiled a glimpse of Stree 2. Fans could not have been happier, especially because they left us on quite a cliffhanger six years ago at the end of Stree (2018). We obviously had a lot of questions, and the intriguing teaser full of new mysteries has only added to the list. So here are 7 questions that we hope Stree 2 will answer when the film arrives in theatres on August 15: Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2 and a still of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya

What’s Shraddha Kapoor’s name?

Films have characters and characters have names. For instance, Rajkummar played the role of Vicky in Stree. But Shraddha never revealed the name of her character, not even to Rajkummar who was head over heels in love with her. Aparshakti Khurana aka Bittu even joked that their love story is nearly complete but Vicky still doesn’t know his almost girlfriend’s name. Will the ‘unknown woman’ finally reveal her name this time?

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

What’s Tamannaah Bhatia doing in the teaser?

Fans got a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia not once but twice in the teaser clip. Is she Stree? Will she be attacked by Stree? Will Tamannaah be seen only in a cameo appearance? There are just too many questions here! But one thing we know for sure is that the actor looks gorgeous in green and her dance moves are to die for

Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2 teaser

What’s Rajkummar Rao’s relationship status?

Rajkummar aka Vicky was madly in love with Shraddha. But before she left town and they shared a sweet moment at the bus stand, Shraddha asked him if he wanted to be her friend. He did try to explain another meaning of ‘friendship’ to her while blushing, but Shraddha’s ride had arrived by then. So will they end up together this time?

Does Jana still have Stree’s ‘keetanu’?

Like many other men, Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana was abducted by Stree on one dark night when he walked the streets alone. Later on Vicky’s request, he was returned. However, he kept having violent episodes after returning home. This was also mentioned in Bhediya (2022), another instalment in the horror comedy universe, where Vicky described these episodes as Stree’s ‘keetanu’. In Stree 2, has Jana recovered or does he still have Stree’s ‘keetanu’ inside him?

Stree, witch or Vicky’s GF— Who is Shraddha Kapoor?

Apart from finding out Shraddha’s name in the movie, we are also intrigued to know who she is. While some fan theories suggested that she was Stree, others claimed that she was a witch who just wanted Stree’s plait which consisted unlimited power. In the end scene, we see Shraddha add Stree’s plait to hers and vanish from the bus. Well, in the Stree 2 teaser, the actor returns to Vicky’s village with her hair in a plait! So who is she?

Who’s the other mystery girl?

That’s right! Tamannaah is not the only mystery girl in the teaser. There is another woman who is seen screaming in one blink-and-miss scene and then later with her head turned upside down. We had to pause quite a lot of times just to get a good look. Can you guess who this actor is?

A mystery girl in the Stree 2 teaser

Will Varun Dhawan join Shraddha Kapoor?

It was a total treat for fans when Shraddha joined Varun Dhawan for a stunning cameo appearance in Bhediya’s track Thumkeshwari. They looked awesome together! Well, this year Varun made a cameo in Munjya which is another instalment in the horror comedy universe. This left us wondering if he will join Shraddha as Bhediya in Stree 2 as well. Just imagining the crossover has given us goosebumps

We desperately need answers from Stree 2. But honestly, if makers are planning Stree 3, we wouldn’t be heartbroken if some of these questions are left unanswered when Rajkummar and Shraddha return to the silver screen on Independence Day.