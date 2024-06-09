Munjya Twitter Review: Sharvari and Abhay Verma’s film witnesses an overwhelming weekend; fans compare it to Stree

In 2018, Stree came into our lives as the first film in the beloved horror comedy universe. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were exceptional in this masterpiece, which was the first of its kind. So obviously fans have high expectations when a new film in the franchise is announced. Well, the fourth and latest release in this universe is Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The trailer and the lead star, a CGI character, left movie buffs sceptical. However, after a full weekend at the theatres, Munjya has emerged victorious. At least that’s what Twitter reviews suggest. Munjya and Stree

Apart from making waves at the box office, Munjya has received rave reviews online. Starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh along with their CGI co-star in the lead, the film follows the story of a vengeful spirit who wants to get married. Well, social media users have apparently loved the storyline along with the performances and believe that it lives up to the hype of the genre. In fact, many have compared Munjya to Stree. For instance, one Twitter review read: “#Munjya is a well made hilariously horror film 🎥 If u liked stree then you’ll definitely love this one. Go for it 🍿.”

Some lauded the comic timing and relatability whereas others appreciated the VFX work. Meanwhile, another movie-lover shared, “Munjya is not as scary as Tumbbad and not as funny as Stree but It still packs a punch and entertains. Good Entertainment Overall.😀🫰⭐⭐⭐1/2.” All in all, Munjya has been a pleasant surprise for fans of the horror-comedy genre. Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee’s cameo as Bhaskar and Jana from Bhediya (2022) was like a cherry on the delicious cake.

Stree was like a milestone in the history of cinema. If Munjya is being compared to the Shraddha and Rajkummar starrer by fans, then it surely is worth a watch. Don’t you think?