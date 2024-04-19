Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours: I saw the pic, must be touched up, only got fillers done

Rajkummar Rao, set for the release of his latest film Srikanth Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, found himself at the centre of a rather amusing debate: has he got plastic surgery done? The picture in question which speculated Rajkummar Rao having undergone a plastic surgery.

Ever since a picture of him at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral, people started speculating whether he has gone under the knife. But here is the man himself, answering those questions: "It is not plastic surgery!"

Further talking at length, he is amused when we tell him he was compared to Rishabh Sawhney, the antagonist in Fighter (2024), "I found this debate very funny, I also looked at that particular image. That image looks too clean to be true, I don't have that kind of flawless skin. It felt touched up, I genuinely believe that. I started looking like a K Pop star."

He owns up to his fine lines and every other part of ageing normally, "I have lines, I am not a 21-year-old guy anymore. Having said that, people intially used to comment on my looks. When I was starting out as an actor, a lot of people, casting, production, would say 'you won't be able to play the lead parts, you don't have what it takes. There has to be a certain look of a part'. Eight-nine years back, after Kai Po Che!, I went to a dermatologist for the first time, I didn't even know these things exist."

He then went in for a filler. "I got introduced to all this. She said 'your face is imbalanced', and it was true, my chin was slightly low. I used a little bit of filler and I actually felt the difference. Suddenly people started telling me 'you are so confident'. Then films like Stree, Badhaai Do happened. I thought it was fine. It's my life, my face. If something medicinal is available, why not? If something gives me confidence, I would rather do it. A lot of people go in for hair transplants. As long as you don't do it in an extreme way and start looking different," says Rao, who has a busy slate of films lined up next in 2024.