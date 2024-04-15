Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri and Kartik Aaryan hail Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila: 'So inspiring'

Rajkummar Rao gives thumbs-up to Diljit Dosanjh

Rajkummar took to his Instagram stories and shared the film's poster. He captioned his post as, “#Chamkila is such a brilliant film. Must watch. @diljitdosanjh paji sirf Chamkila dikha, Diljit kahin nahi that aapki performance mein. Rooh mein utar gaye aap. So inspiring. @parineetichopra impeccable performance. @imtiazaliofficial Sir, there’s no one like you. Thank you for giving us Chamkila. @arrahman you’re a legend.”

Parineeti Chopra, who plays Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, reposted the same on her Instagram story. Tripti Dimri also lauded the movie on her Instagram story and wrote, “Loved loved loved it. It was so good. I have been a huge fan of Imtiaz sir and he's outdone himself in this one. Even Diljit and Parineeti, they were lovely and I enjoyed it from the beginning till the end. It was really good.”

After watching Diljit-Parineeti's biographical drama, Kartik stated, “It's a lovely film and a beautiful one. I really enjoyed the music. Everyone associated with it, I love them all, especially Imtiaz Ali sir. Hats off to the entire cast and crew of the film.” Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of the late Punjabi singer who became controversial because of his songs. He was known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab' due to his popularity.

For the unversed, Rajkummar who praised Diljit's film, will also be seen in a biopic-drama titled Srikanth. The film is based on the life of entrepreneur Srikanth Bhola who pursued his dreams despite being visually-challenged. The Tushar Hiranandani-directorial also features Alaya F, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar in crucial roles.

